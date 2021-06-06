Kufos seeks suggestions on Chellanam model fishing village project

Kochi

06 June 2021 20:05 IST

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has invited suggestions from the public on implementation of a major programme to turn the coastal village of Chellanam into a model fishing village as per State government plans.

Suggestions are being invited from the general public, peoples’ representatives, government employees and people from other walks of life, said a communication from Kufos here on Sunday.

Suggestions can be submitted at an online meeting being convened on Monday, June 7, from 10.30 a.m. Kufos Vice Chancellor Riji K. John and Coastal Area Development Corporation managing director Sheik Pareeth will participate in the online meeting.

Advertising

Advertising

The online meeting can be accessed at https://meet.google.com/kdy-feip-zmm. Those interested in more details may contact Dr. Dinesh Kapippailly on phone 9446032977

The Kufos authorities had recently said that a preliminary report on the implementation of the model fishing village project would be ready in about four weeks. This would be followed by a more detailed report on the action plan in which the responsibilities of the university as well as other agencies would be identified.

The announcement of the creation of a project report had been made at a consultative meeting on Chellanam earlier this month. Saji Cherian, Fisheries Minister, inaugurated the consultative meeting via videoconferencing.