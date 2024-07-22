Kufos seeks govt. support to help small farms access aquatic referral lab

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has sought the support of governments to help small aqua farmers access the recently opened aquatic referral laboratory.

The state-of-the-art Referral Laboratory for Aquatic Animal Disease Monitoring and Quality Testing was inaugurated last week by Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian. It is the first-of-its-kind facility for aquatic animal disease diagnosis and quality testing in the State. It would be of immense support to both domestic sales and exports through quality testing, said Kufos director of research Devika Pillai.

Dr. Devika said the laboratory, which is fully equipped, was set up with the support of the Union and State governments under the Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana. It will also be a great support to the One Health programme, pursued by the State government with Kufos engaged in surveillance, monitoring and testing in the fisheries sector.

She said the new laboratory facility would also have scholars to engage in cutting-edge research with sophisticated testing facilities being made available at the university.

A fully equipped mobile lab, which is part of the referral facility, will be available across the State as scheduled by fish farmers. The lab will be available if farmers detect any problem and need to test samples for pathogens.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, who was present at the inauguration of the referral lab facility, also said that financial support would be welcome in the day-to-day running of the facility so that its potential was fully utilised.

It was pointed out that the mobile laboratory could swing into action in cases similar to the May 20 and 21 mass fish death in the river Periyar. Fish and water samples were brought to the Kufos laboratory at Panangad for testing. But with a mobile laboratory available, it will be possible to collect the samples directly from the site.