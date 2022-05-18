Kufos scientists standardise techniques for artificial breeding of barb fish

Breeders for the Kuruva Paral project were collected from Idamalayar and Bhoothathankettu

A team of scientists at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has standardised the techniques for artificial breeding of Olive barbs (Kuruva Paral) and Filament barb (Kalakkodiyan), and have developed brood stocks for Highfin barb (Kooral) and Carnatic carp (Pachilavetti). These freshwater species of barbs and carp used to be found widely in the Idamalayar Dam, Bhoothathankettu, and the Kol fields of Thrissur district. However, indiscriminate fishing and changes in habitat conditions have brought these species, especially Kuruva Paral, to the brink of extinction.

The conservation measures being taken up by Kufos are supported under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-India High Range Landscape project that also aims to help trained aquaculturists among Adivasis to take up farming of these freshwater species, said Kufos Vice Chancellor Dr. K. Riji John. The project, even though launched in January 2020, was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The brood stocks for Kooral and Pachilavetti have been stored at the freshwater aquaculture facility at Kufos, said Dr. A. Anwar Ali, lead investigator of the project. The process of artificial breeding of Pachilavetti is expected to be completed during the upcoming rainy season, while that of Kooral is expected to be completed during this winter, added Dr. Ali, who is also an assistant professor at the fisheries management department at Kufos.

The university has also set up a hatchery at Idamalayar with the support of the UNDP. In a recent development, Kufos distributed materials for creating artificial fish tanks as well as fingerlings of Kuruva Paral to Adivasi families in Kuttampuzha panchayat, nestled close to the Western Ghats. The breeders for the Kuruva Paral project were collected from Idamalayar dam and Bhoothathankettu. Eleven Adivasi members from the panchayat have been trained at the university for taking up aquaculture.

Ranching of Kuruva Paral fingerlings from breeding by Kufos have been taken up in Bhoothathankettu and Idamalayar reservoir. Dr. Ali said that a total of 25,000 fingerlings had been deposited at these places.

A documentary on the fish species diversity, fishing practices, and the extension activities carried out under the project is under preparation in association with C-DIT and the UNDP, Kufos sources added.