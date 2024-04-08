Kufos says US report on India shrimp industry ‘fabricated’

April 08, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has termed a recent report by Chicago-based Corporate Accountability Lab accusing India’s shrimp industry of engaging in environmental and human rights abuses “mostly fabricated and with some vested interests”.

Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeepkumar raised doubts about the factual content of the report. He says: “If someone meticulously goes through the report, it can be seen that these accusations are mostly fabricated with some vested interests”. The university, erstwhile College of Fisheries, is deeply involved in the shrimp processing and aquaculture industry since the 1970s with the support of a wide network of university and fisheries college alumni, he said.

Frozen shrimp accounted for 7,11,099 tonnes of the 17,35,286-tonne seafood exported by India during 2022-23. Frozen shrimp, the US and China being the largest importers, earns $5481.63 million and retains its position as the most significant item in the basket. It has a share of 40.98% in quantity and 67.72% in dollar earnings. The US imported 2,75,662 tonnes and China 1,45,743 tonnes; the European Union 95,377 tonnes, South East Asia 65,466 tonnes; and Japan 40,975 tonnes.

Dr. Pradeepkumar said Indian shrimp export business faced a setback following the allegations. Recent legislative actions in the US such as the introduction of anti-dumping bills targeting shrimp from India, China, Thailand and Vietnam further exacerbated the situation. He said it was a regular practice in the seafood and allied export market to demand new sort of certifications for products like frozen shrimp placing a “question mark on the respectability of our products”, eventually leading to low price levels.

He said the Indian shrimp industry had dazzled the world market with indigenously developed knowledge and operational efficiency. It has come back strongly from big setbacks like the white spot disease breakout in the 1990s. The industry has also been supported by the government’s farmer welfare programmes. “The community of scientists working in shrimp and related industries take utmost care to ensure that Indian seafood exporters adhere to international standards and diligently address sensitive issues like environmental conservation and labour rights”, he added.

The shrimp industry, while being a major export earner, also plays a vital role as provider of livelihood, ensuring food security to millions of people, particularly women, across the country. Therefore, the US group claims of environmental and labour abuses must be thoroughly investigated by the Government of India and the seafood sector through all possible means.

The university, as a leading fisheries educational institute in the country, has pledged support to the governments to conduct a comprehensive study of the shrimp export sector in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and other States to address concerns, if any, in key markets such as the US and the EU. The university will conduct regular training and fisheries improvement programmes to ensure sustainability in association with stakeholders.

A summit of stakeholders has been scheduled for April 20 in which 200 stakeholders are expected to participate.

