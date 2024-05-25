Kufos report points to toxic water conditions in Periyar

A preliminary report by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) on the mass fish kill reported along the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar on May 20 and 21 has revealed highly toxic level of ammonium and hydrogen sulphide in water samples collected for analysis.

It may have aided the large-scale death of fish near the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam and areas including Vettukadavu, Eloor ferry, Cheranelloor, Varapuzha, Kadamakudy and Kothad. This is a preliminary report following the test of water samples, sources in the varsity said on May 25 (Saturday).

The report has been submitted to the Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian. The result from the test of fish samples will take more time. These test results are expected to give a clear indication of the actual cause of the mass death in which thousands of fish were found floating in the river from early morning on Monday last week. Fish death was reported also on the following day.

It was not possible initially to put a finger on the source of ammonium and hydrogen sulphide in the water as there are both organic and inorganic sources for the chemicals. Water pollution could also result from toxic emission from putrefied fish. Only the result of tests on fish samples would reveal a specific source, according to officials.

The varsity had set up a five-member committee comprising experts from various areas of fisheries research to conduct the tests. Both water samples and samples of dead fish were collected for tests. The lab on the Panangad campus has substantial pending works, which has also delayed the results on fish samples, it is learnt.

