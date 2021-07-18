KUFOS recommends major infra projects in Chellanam

KOCHI

18 July 2021 00:01 IST

Setting up of better healthcare facilities and steps to boost aquaculture among suggestions

Developing infrastructure for better healthcare and cultural activities, branding fish produced in the village, deploying bioshields to protect the sea coast, and boosting aquaculture are among the major recommendations made by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) in its interim report on converting Chellanam into a model fishing village as per a programme of the State government.

The report was submitted to Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian on Thursday. The Minister had visited the Kufos Fisheries Station on Puthuvype island to assess the suitability of the centre for establishing an international centre for research on mangroves.

KUFOS Vice Chancellor Riji K. John said the report was based on suggestions from people who had demanded steps to mitigate the woes of Chellanam residents. The coastal village has been at the receiving end of serious sea erosion and high waves flooding homes of hundreds of people. The problems have worsened since the Ockhi cyclone hit the shores in December 2017.

Advertising

Advertising

He said quality fish from the coastal village was high in demand even as there were complaints about the fish available in the market.

Dr. John said the final report on the model fishing village would be submitted in four to six weeks. Chellanam needed immediate steps to contain sea erosion and beach nourishment as well as measures to boost traditional fishing, including aquaculture, he added.

While KUFOS has suggested a host of measures, construction of seawalls and breakwaters will be left to agencies with expertise, he said.

A 100-bed hospital in the coastal village is among the recommendations of the university. Reviving pokkali rice cultivation and helping boost other agricultural crops have also been proposed in the interim report.

C. Charles, a fisherman from Chellanam, said he welcomed the recommendations but sought quick action. V.T. Sebastian of Samyukta Samara Samiti, a group demanding immediate steps to protect the coastal village, slammed the delay in implementing earlier recommendations. He said beach nourishment, using dredged material from the Cochin port shipping channel, and using geo textile tubes could help ease the situation as a short-term measure.