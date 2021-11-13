KUFOS project to breed local fish species in mountain regions

KOCHI

The ₹52-lakh project aims to increase production of indigenous fish species to improve the livelihood of tribespeople

The India High Range Mountain Landscape Project, under the aegis of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and being implemented by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), is set to revolutionise the economic life of tribespeople in the neighbourhoods of two major reservoirs of Edamalayar and Sholayar.

The project aims to increase fish production and enhance marketing facilities, KUFOS sources said.

The ₹52-lakh project spread over a period of two years aims to increase the production of indigenous species of both edible and ornamental fishes to improve the livelihood of tribespeople, who have fishing rights over the reservoir waters. The project is expected to enhance job opportunities for them, the sources added.

The project includes development of breeding techniques for local fish species and training of tribespeople in fish culture and seed production. One of the objectives of the mission is to establish seed production centres both within and outside forested areas.

A total of 7,000 Kuruva Paral (Olive Barbs) were released in the Edamalayar river and the reservoir areas recently as part of the programme to enhance fish production. Three-hundred brood fish stocks too were released. The fish stocks were released by KUFOS Vice Chancellor Riji John.

The release of seedlings and brood stock is expected to help increase fish production worth ₹15 lakh.

The other fish varieties in focus include Kooral (Hypselobarbus kurali or Hi-fin barb), Pachilavetti (Dawkinsia austellus or Filament barb), Poovaliparal (Barbodes carnaticus or Carnatic carp), and Vazhakkavarayan (Haludaria melanampyx or Melon barb).