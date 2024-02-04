Kufos programme to help SC/ST students

February 04, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has launched a programme to empower Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students with the support of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The university is implementing projects for which economically weaker sections of the SC/ST community may submit applications. Those interested may submit applications with addresses, certificate of annual income, Aadhaar card number, and interested areas of activities. For details, contact 7994903650, 7397015822, or 7025197567.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.