GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kufos programme to help SC/ST students

February 04, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has launched a programme to empower Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students with the support of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The university is implementing projects for which economically weaker sections of the SC/ST community may submit applications. Those interested may submit applications with addresses, certificate of annual income, Aadhaar card number, and interested areas of activities. For details, contact 7994903650, 7397015822, or 7025197567.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.