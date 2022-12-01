KUFOS may consider engaging lawyer to protect its interest in V-C case in apex court

December 01, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) is considering the option of engaging a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court to protect its interests in a special leave petition filed by former Vice-Chancellor K. Riji John in the Supreme Court against his removal from the post.

A special meeting of the governing council of the university will be held on Saturday to discuss engaging a senior lawyer for filing a counter affidavit and protecting its interests in the case.

A note circulated among the governing council members indicates that the university’s standing counsel had earlier suggested that it shall approach the apex court “if an adverse judgment is delivered against the interest of the university” in the High Court and engaging a senior counsel as the university did not have a counsel in the apex court.

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court recently quashed the appointment of Mr. John after finding that the constitution of the search-cum-selection panel was not in tune with the University Grants Commission norms. Mr. John’s was the only name forwarded to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for appointment.

Mr. Khan had served a show cause notice to Mr. John, along with the V-Cs of the other State universities, asking him to explain why he should not be removed from the post. However, the High Court cancelled his appointment before the Governor decided on his posting.

Later, the Governor appointed Rosalind George, Dean of the University, who is also the wife of Mr. John, as the V-C-in-charge of the university. She will preside over the governing council meeting on Saturday.

The Supreme Court is likely to consider the case on December 13.

