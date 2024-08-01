Kufos map showed Mundakkai, Chooralmala as landslide hotspots

An artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted map prepared by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) to track the State’s vulnerability to landslides had said in January this year that Mundakkai and Chooralmala were landslide hotspots, while it portrayed 32% of Meppadi village in Wayanad as extremely vulnerable. Both Mundakkai and Chooralmala fall under Meppadi panchayat, and they witnessed massive landslides in the early hours of Tuesday, which claimed around 200 lives, while search is on for missing people.

The study said that overall 14% of Wayanad district was extremely vulnerable to landslides and had bracketed Wayanad along with Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Pathanamthitta as highly vulnerable regions.

“Mundakkai-Churalmala is a region highly susceptible to landslides, especially during the monsoon. The steep slopes, rugged terrain, and predominantly lateritic soil with poor drainage properties contribute to the vulnerability of the area,” said Girish Gopinath, Professor (Remote Sensing) and head of the Department of Climate Variability and Aquatic Ecosystems, Kufos.

Heavy rainfall is the primary trigger for landslides as it saturates the soil, reducing its stability. Human activities like deforestation and unregulated constructions exacerbate the risk by destabilising slopes. Dr. Gopinath said that to mitigate the risks, measures like stabilisation, afforestation, early warning systems, and regulated land use were essential. Despite the inherent risks, proactive and sustainable practices could significantly minimise the impact of landslides, enhancing the resilience and safety of local communities.

The study done by researcher Achu A.L. and others showed that almost 13% of Kerala was highly susceptible to landslides. There has been a 3.46% increase in susceptibility after the 2018 extreme rainfall events. The study showed that landslide risk increased under climate change-induced extreme rainfall events.

While showing that 14% of Wayanad is extremely susceptible to landslides, the study says the most susceptible panchayat is Meppadi, which is followed by Thondernad (26%), Pandinjarethara (23%), and Pozhuthana (21.9%).

