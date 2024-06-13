GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kufos made UArctic member

Published - June 13, 2024 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has been made a member of the University of the Arctic (UArctic), a network of universities, colleges, and research institutes connected with Arctic research.

The UArctic was established in 2001 to promote education, research, and cooperation among its member institutions to address challenges and opportunities facing the Arctic region. Kufos became a member at a meeting held during the Arctic Congress 2024 at Bodo, Norway, earlier this month, according to a communication issued by T. Pradeep Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Kufos.

This year, five institutions from the Arctic region and 11 from the non-Arctic areas were given the membership. The membership offers opportunities to carry out collaborative research on areas such as climate change and sustainable resource management. It would help Kufos students to study in different Arctic countries. Twinning programmes with many UArctic member universities would also be possible, said the communication.

Anu Gopinath, Professor and head, Department of Aquatic Environment Management at Kufos, has been collaborating with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research, Goa, on various research programmes. She had participated in three Arctic expeditions. Many research students from the university had also participated in the Arctic and Southern Ocean expeditions as part of their research, the communication said.

Kochi / research / education / universities and colleges

