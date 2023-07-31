Kufos launches project to produce fish feed from organic waste

July 31, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has launched an experimental project to produce fish meal from organic waste. The project aims at producing the protein required for fish feed from organic waste using black soldier fly larvae. Organic waste will be separated at source for the purpose.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with Amala Eco Clean Private Limited, based in Alappuzha, which operates in the field of organic waste management, said Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeep Kumar here on Monday.

Kufos and Amala Eco Clean Private Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the purpose. Dinesh Kaippilly, Registrar of Kufos, and Joseph Niclavose, director of Amala Eco Clean Private Limited, signed the MoU in the presence of Dr. Pradeep Kumar. Amala directors Thomas K.K. and Kunjumon J., Kufos Ocean Sciences Dean S. Suresh Kumar and Controller of Examinations K.P. Subhash Chandran were present.

If the pilot project is found successful, the programme will be expanded to all districts, said the Vice-Chancellor. It will be a permanent solution to Kerala’s biggest social issue of organic waste management, he added. The project also aims to produce various types of high-value export-oriented products that can be obtained from the larvae of soldier flies and explore various uses of larvae other than feed production, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said.

Kufos had earlier entered into an agreement with the Texas-based industrial biotechnology company Meridian Biotech for production and testing of protein-rich fishmeal from indigenous non-fish raw materials. The two partners will jointly address critical challenges and enhance the quality of aquaculture products.

One of the major concerns faced by fish habitats and marine ecosystems in India is large-scale juvenile fishing for fishmeal production, which is a threat to marine biodiversity. Industrial production of fishmeal based on single-cell proteins can help put an end to the practice of juvenile fishing.