Kufos launches geospatial training in landslip mapping

January 31, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), Puduvypu campus, has launched a pioneering national training programme focused on geospatial insight for landslip mapping and mitigation. The 10-day programme is funded by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s disaster management support programme.

Inaugurating the programme, Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeep Kumar said geospatial technology played a crucial role in addressing challenges posed by landslips. He underscored the urgency of adopting advanced tools such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, along with different methodologies, to enhance people’s understanding and preparedness in regions prone to landslips.

Delivering the keynote address, V. Ambilli, Deputy Director-General, Geological Survey of India, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between academic institutions, government bodies, and research organisations to counter escalating threat of landslips. Devika Pillai, Director of Research, and K. Dinesh, Registrar, also spoke.

The training programme, designed by Girish Gopinath, Associate Professor in the Department of Climate Variability and Aquatic Ecosystems at the varsity, aims to equip participants with skills and knowledge in geospatial technology to enhance their capacity to map and mitigate landslips effectively. The sessions cover Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, remote sensing, geographical information system, and climate data visualisation and analysis techniques.

Participants from diverse backgrounds, including academia, disaster management, and environmental sciences are actively participating in the programme.

