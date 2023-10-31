Kufos knowledge centres in all districts; extension campus in Kundara 

October 31, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has sanctioned a project to set up fisheries and ocean studies knowledge centres in all districts in Kerala in a phased manner. The first of the knowledge centres was expected to be inaugurated later this month at Chavakkad, said Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian here on Tuesday.

The Minister was addressing a convocation at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies here.

The Minister also said that a fisheries extension centre would be set up in Kundara in Kollam district. The State government had handed over 10 acres for setting up the campus.

The knowledge centre would take care of the need of reaching out to the fishermen community in all the districts in the State. Kufos now had its main campus in Pananghad and a fisheries college under it in Payyanur in Kannur district. In addition, there was a fisheries station under the university in Puthuvype, the Minister said.

The Fisheries and Ocean Studies Knowledge Centre in Chavakkad will be followed by similar facilities in Ponnani, Tirur and Azhikode. These centres will act as the extended arms of the university in spreading knowledge in the fisheries sector.

The Minister also said that a student exchange programme with Norway would get under way now. A group of students and a teacher from the university would travel to Norway and stay in the country for over two months as part of the student exchange programme. Similarly, students would reach Kufos to study aquaculture methods and practices here.

Dinesh Kaippilly, Professor in the Department of Aquaculture, has been appointed nodal officer for the Kerala-Norway fisheries education programme. The exchange programme is a result of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to Norway recently.

A referral laboratory on marine mammal health, being set up on the Panangad campus of the university, under PMMSY is nearly complete. The facility is expected to be ready later this year.

