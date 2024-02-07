Kufos joins NISAR research in forest biomass, carbon monitoring

February 07, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) will be part of an advanced NISAR Phase II research project on forest biomass and carbon monitoring using radar data. The collaboration comes after the successful completion of the first phase of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)-NISAR programme.

The second phase of the research project involves use of advanced radar imaging which provides detailed view of earth made available through the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), which is designed to observe and measure some of the planet’s most complex processes.

Being selected for the advanced research programme’s second phase places Kufos in a crucial role. The university has been provided with a budget of ₹44 lakh through the Space Application Centre of the ISRO. Kufos now stands as one of the key agencies in South India selected to lead the implementation of the second phase of the project. Kufos Vice-Chancellor Pradeep Kumar T. said the institution was honoured to have been selected for the programme once again.

NASA and ISRO are jointly developing a space-borne synthetic aperture radar, scheduled for launch in 2024. NISAR aims to revolutionise earth resource observation by providing high-resolution data for extensive areas. The project holds significant potential for systematic monitoring of agriculture, forestry, wetlands, and soil moisture estimation.

The first phase of the research programme involved the validation of ground truth data in the forest biomass of Shimoga, Hoshangabad (MP) and Nilambur regions.

Girish Gopinath, Associate Professor and head of Remote Sensing and GIS at Kufos along with U. Surendran, Principal Scientist, Centre for Water Resources Development and Management, and K.A. Sreejith, Principal Scientist, Kerala Forest Research Institute are the co-investigators in the second phase. This part of the research programme will concentrate on optimising drone-mounted optical and light detection and ranging data for forest biomass stock estimation in the study areas of Shimoga, Nilambur, and Hoshangabad within a larger inventory plot. The project will validate NISAR forest biomass products using ground-measured inventory data, processed Lidar data, and optical images of airborne data.

“The results of the research will play a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of forest ecosystems and hydrology, contributing significantly to global efforts in sustainable resource management,” said Dr. Gopinath.