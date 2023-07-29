HamberMenu
Kufos inks pact with US-based Meridian Biotech for fishmeal production

‘One of the major concerns faced by India’s fish habitats was the large-scale juvenile catch used for fishmeal production’

July 29, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Texas-based industrial biotechnology company Meridian Biotech for production and testing of protein-rich fishmeal derived from indigenous non-fish raw materials.

Meridian Biotech is a market leader in the production of high-value single-cell proteins for aquaculture and pet food markets. The company and Kufos will jointly address critical environmental challenges and enhance the quality of aquaculture products.

A Kufos communication said here on Saturday that one of the major concerns faced by India’s fish habitats and marine ecosystems was the large-scale juvenile catch used for fishmeal production. The production of fishmeal typically requires 5 kg of juvenile fish to produce a kilogram of fishmeal. This is a threat to marine biodiversity. By implementing industrial production of fishmeal based on single-cell proteins and making them available at affordable costs to aqua farmers, Kufos and Meridian Biotech seek to overcome the unscientific practice of juvenile fishing.

Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeepkumar expressed the institution’s commitment to conducting efficacy studies on Meridian Biotech’s Indian subsidiary products for a duration of five years as outlined in the MoU. The VC also emphasised the availability of protein-rich fishmeal, which was expected to significantly reduce the rejection rate of Indian shrimp by the US and the European Union.

With 55% of US shrimp imports originating from India, Indian shrimp farmers often face setbacks owing to consignments being rejected on quality issues. The use of single-cell protein-based fish meal has the potential to address this challenge effectively.

Brandon Corace, chief operating officer of Meridian Biotech, and Dinesh Kaippilli, registrar of Kufos, exchanged the MoU at a function held at the varsity headquarters. The event was attended by Hasmukh Vardhan, chief business development officer of Meridian Biotech India, Ravi Kanani, process engineer, S. Sureshkumar, dean of Ocean Sciences faculty, M.S. Raju, director of planning, and K.P. Subhash Chandran, controller of exams.

