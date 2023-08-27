Kufos inks pact with private agency for production of fish feed from organic waste

August 27, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

An experimental research programme of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) to produce fish feed from organic waste has received a big boost with a society operating from Thiruvananthapuram signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the university to partner the programme.

Attingal-based Bhima Environment Technology (BET) has made “remarkable contribution in organic waste management,” said a statement issued by Kufos here. BET processes organic waste at slaughterhouses in Thiruvananthapuram, the statement added.

The Kufos programme uses black soldier fly larvae to produce the protein required for fish feed production from organic waste, after separating organic waste at source. BET has the capacity to produce four tonnes of black soldier fly larvae daily.

In collaboration with BET, said Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeep Kumar, it is possible to produce the protein required for fish feed production from organic waste in the best possible way.

The MoU was signed by Dinesh Kaippilly for Kufos and secretary Ranjith Bhasi for BET in the presence of Dr. Pradeep Kumar. Senior scientists and officials from Kufos and BET were present, the statement added.

Earlier, Kufos had signed an MoU with Amala Eco Clean Private Limited to implement a similar project in Alappuzha district.

If the project is found successful, it will be implemented in all districts, said Dr. Pradeep Kumar.