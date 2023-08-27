HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kufos inks pact with private agency for production of fish feed from organic waste

August 27, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An experimental research programme of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) to produce fish feed from organic waste has received a big boost with a society operating from Thiruvananthapuram signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the university to partner the programme.

Attingal-based Bhima Environment Technology (BET) has made “remarkable contribution in organic waste management,” said a statement issued by Kufos here. BET processes organic waste at slaughterhouses in Thiruvananthapuram, the statement added.

The Kufos programme uses black soldier fly larvae to produce the protein required for fish feed production from organic waste, after separating organic waste at source. BET has the capacity to produce four tonnes of black soldier fly larvae daily.

In collaboration with BET, said Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeep Kumar, it is possible to produce the protein required for fish feed production from organic waste in the best possible way.

The MoU was signed by Dinesh Kaippilly for Kufos and secretary Ranjith Bhasi for BET in the presence of Dr. Pradeep Kumar. Senior scientists and officials from Kufos and BET were present, the statement added.

Earlier, Kufos had signed an MoU with Amala Eco Clean Private Limited to implement a similar project in Alappuzha district.

If the project is found successful, it will be implemented in all districts, said Dr. Pradeep Kumar.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.