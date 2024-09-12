ADVERTISEMENT

Kufos-IIT Madras offer courses in food packaging, value addition of seafood

Published - September 12, 2024 01:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), in association with IIT Madras, is offering online courses through the SWAYAM-NPTEL platform. The courses include Food Packaging Technology, Canning Technology, and Value Addition in Seafood, says a release from Kufos.

The Food Packaging Technology course covers functions and applications of food packaging, selection of appropriate packaging materials, and regulatory standards for ensuring food safety. It includes practical insights into various packaging evaluation techniques used in labs. Canning Technology and Value Addition of Seafood courses provide a thorough understanding of canning technology, types of cans, machinery, canning processes, and associated quality issues. For details, visit the SWAYAM-NPTEL website.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / seafood

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US