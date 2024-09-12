GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kufos-IIT Madras offer courses in food packaging, value addition of seafood

Published - September 12, 2024 01:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), in association with IIT Madras, is offering online courses through the SWAYAM-NPTEL platform. The courses include Food Packaging Technology, Canning Technology, and Value Addition in Seafood, says a release from Kufos.

The Food Packaging Technology course covers functions and applications of food packaging, selection of appropriate packaging materials, and regulatory standards for ensuring food safety. It includes practical insights into various packaging evaluation techniques used in labs. Canning Technology and Value Addition of Seafood courses provide a thorough understanding of canning technology, types of cans, machinery, canning processes, and associated quality issues. For details, visit the SWAYAM-NPTEL website.

