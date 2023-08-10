Kufos, IIT arm join hands to offer courses in seafood value addition

August 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) and the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) coordinated by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, have joined hands to offer courses in food technology, with special focus on seafood value addition. The courses are set to commence on August 21.

A Kufos communication said here on Thursday that under the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) scheme, initiated by Kufos and NPTEL, two distinctive courses that promise to advance knowledge and skills in food industry would be offered. The courses — Food Packaging Technology and Canning Technology and Value Addition of Seafood — are designed to equip participants with valuable insights and practical expertise in these specialised areas.

The Food Packaging Technology course led by coordinators Maya Raman and Jenny Ann John of Kufos would comprehensively cover various aspects of food packaging materials and packaging systems. Participants will benefit from detailed explanations of testing methods, accompanied by demonstrations. The eight-week course offers two credits and is open to all stakeholders interested in enhancing their expertise in food packaging.

Canning technology and value-addition of seafood are in the realm of seafood processing. The course will delve into the origins of canning, processing methodologies, thermal calculations, and safety considerations. Course coordinators Maya Raman and Abhilash Sasidharan will guide participants. The eight-week course, also offering two credits, holds great value for those seeking to expand their knowledge of seafood preservation and enhancement.

Enrolment for the courses is open to all interested individuals, professionals, and students through the NPTEL platform. The registration window will remain active until August 21. Participants will be required to register, actively engage in assignments, and undergo final evaluations to earn their certificates, the communication added.

