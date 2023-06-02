Kufos governing council insists on its approval for filing affidavit in High Court

June 02, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - KOCHI

The governing council (GC) of the Kerala University for Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has asked the university authorities to get the affidavit to be filed in the Kerala High Court in a case approved by it before filing in court.

The GC issued the instructions to the university authorities at a meeting held on Thursday on the case of removal of three members from the panel, which is before the court.

The Registrar-in-Charge of the university, on instructions from the Vice-Chancellor-in-Charge, had removed S. Pramila, Shijo Joseph, and K. Rajesh, the representatives of university teachers, from the panel. The High Court, on a petition by the teachers, had prevented the university from discussing an agenda on an inquiry report on the appointment of a few teachers at the day’s meeting. The university had sought time to file an affidavit in the case.

A few GC members pointed out at the meeting that the views of the GC alone shall constitute the views of the university on the issue. The views of any individual official cannot be construed as the stand of the university on an issue, they pointed out.

The members demanded that the affidavit, which the university will have to file in the case, shall be discussed in the GC, and that only the version approved by the forum shall be filed in the court as the stand of the university.

Earlier, Rosalind George, the Vice-Chancellor-in-Charge, explained to the council the circumstances under which the three members were removed from the forum. The three had also petitioned the Governor about their removal.

The High Court will consider the case again on June 10.

When contacted, the university authorities refused to respond.

