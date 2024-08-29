ADVERTISEMENT

Kufos, Fisheries dept. to work together to boost native fishery resources in reservoirs

Published - August 29, 2024 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) has announced an extended collaboration with the Fisheries department to enhance native fishery resources in reservoirs. The announcement was made by Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeep Kumar here on August 29 (Thursday). He also distributed native fish seeds.

The distribution is part of the Fish Production and Development Project in Dams 2024-25, which is being implemented by the Department of Fisheries in reservoirs in Thrissur district. The department has chosen Manjakuri, an endangered species listed on the IUCN Red List, as the initial candidate for stocking in the Peringalkuthu reservoir of the Chalakudy river, according to a press release.

The first phase of the ceremony was marked by handing over fish fingerlings to Tasleema, Fisheries officer at Chalakudy Malsya Bhavan, during the event held at the university headquarters.

The Vice-Chancellor pledged full support to the department in expanding the scheme to more dams in the State. Registrar in Charge Dinesh Kaipilli, M.K. Sajeevan, project investigator, Anvar Ali P.H., Rajeev Raghavan, and farm manager Bindumol Abraham were present on the occasion, said the release.

