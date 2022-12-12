KUFOS engages a lawyer at Supreme Court

December 12, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) will be represented by a lawyer at the Supreme Court on Tuesday when the apex court considers the appeal of former Vice-Chancellor (V-C) K. Riji John against his removal from the post.

The university has engaged P. V. Dinesh as its counsel in the apex court.

A special meeting of the Governing Council meeting of the university, which was held on December 3, had decided to engage a lawyer at the apex court to protect its interests in the case. The meeting, which was chaired by M. Rosalind George, the V-C-in-Charge, who is also the wife of the sacked V-C, had entrusted the Registrar to consult the Standing Counsel of the University to take action regarding the engagement of the counsel.

According to legal sources, KUFOS had to engage a lawyer in the Supreme Court since the institution was listed as a respondent in the case filed by the former V-C challenging the Kerala High Court order which removed him from the post. The Supreme Court had also issued a notice to the university regarding the petition moved by the former V-C. The university had not volunteered to be impleaded in the case, they said.

Incidentally, the Kerala Governor had sought a report from the university on the decision of the governing council to engage a lawyer at the Supreme Court. However, university sources denied media reports that the Governor had asked the university not to engage a lawyer to represent it in the Supreme Court.

The university has not much stake in the current litigation in the apex court as the case is essentially about the challenge filed by the former V-C against his removal. The institution may file its views when the larger question of the powers of the Chancellor is discussed, legal sources indicated.