ADVERTISEMENT

Kufos celebrates National Remote Sensing Day

Published - August 12, 2024 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puthuvype campus of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) celebrated National Remote Sensing Day here on Monday with a day-long seminar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day commemorates Vikram Sarabhai’s birth anniversary and the celebrations are used to raise awareness about the significance of remote sensing technology.

A communication from Kufos said that the seminar was inaugurated by Abhilash S., Director of the Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric and Radar Research (ACARR). Girish Gopinath, Head of the Kufos Puthuvype campus, presided. In his message, Pradeep Kumar T., Vice-Chancellor of Kufos, emphasised the growing importance of remote sensing technology in a fast-paced world.

Dr. Abhilash conducted an in-depth workshop on ,Remote Sensing for Weather and Climate ,where he elaborated on how modern technology like remote sensing can be effectively utilised to mitigate and prevent disasters like those recently experienced in Wayanad due to climate change. He discussed how technology could provide early warnings to help minimise the impact of such events and also explained how we can apply remote sensing in different fields for the benefit of society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kochi / university

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US