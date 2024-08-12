GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kufos celebrates National Remote Sensing Day

Published - August 12, 2024 09:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Puthuvype campus of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) celebrated National Remote Sensing Day here on Monday with a day-long seminar.

The day commemorates Vikram Sarabhai’s birth anniversary and the celebrations are used to raise awareness about the significance of remote sensing technology.

A communication from Kufos said that the seminar was inaugurated by Abhilash S., Director of the Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric and Radar Research (ACARR). Girish Gopinath, Head of the Kufos Puthuvype campus, presided. In his message, Pradeep Kumar T., Vice-Chancellor of Kufos, emphasised the growing importance of remote sensing technology in a fast-paced world.

Dr. Abhilash conducted an in-depth workshop on ,Remote Sensing for Weather and Climate ,where he elaborated on how modern technology like remote sensing can be effectively utilised to mitigate and prevent disasters like those recently experienced in Wayanad due to climate change. He discussed how technology could provide early warnings to help minimise the impact of such events and also explained how we can apply remote sensing in different fields for the benefit of society.

