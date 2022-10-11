Kudumbashree’s premium outlet opened at S.N. Junction metro station

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 11, 2022 20:04 IST

The Kudumbashree’s Premium Basket store at the Kochi metro’s S.N. Junction Station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A Kudumbasree-run outlet named Premium Basket was inaugurated at the Kochi metro’s S.N. Junction Station on Tuesday by Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has partnered with the Kudumbashree Mission in the venture to sell vegetables and premium products of the self-help group, sourced from various districts. Cut vegetables, tea, coffee, snacks, cool drinks, squashes, pickles, rice powder, and other products are available at the outlet spread over 600 sq.ft.

A visitor at the Kudumbashree’s Premium Basket store at the Kochi metro’s S.N. Junction Station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The enterprise is managed by three persons selected from nearby areas. It was constructed by Nirmithi Kendra, Kakkanad, at a cost of ₹14 lakh. The monthly rent payable to KMRL is ₹18,000. Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik and KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera were present.

