Kudumbashree’s premium cafe inaugurated in Angamaly

Kudumbashree Mission is set to launch a network of branded premium cafes across the State.

Four premium cafes — at Angamaly in Ernakulam, Guruvayur in Thrissur, Kannambra in Palakkad and Meppady in Wayanad — will be set up in the first phase. Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the one at Angamaly on Saturday.

The premium cafes will differ from Kudumbashree’s existing cafes in looks, operations and services. It will follow a standardised branding with a unique logo, menu, billing software, uniform and even cutlery across all cafes .

“The idea is to have at least one premium café in every district by May. The café at Angamaly is being operated by a Kudumbashree entrepreneur with 15 years of experience in catering and related fields. She was chosen by a district-level technical committee from among the expressions of interest. She will have a team of 15 members to run the café,” said T.M. Rajeena, district mission coordinator, Ernakulam.

The café at Angamaly has come up at an investment of ₹50 lakh with Kudumbashree extending a grant of ₹20 lakh besides helping the entrepreneur with availing of bank loans. For the initial six months, one of Kudumbashree’s empaneled training agencies will handhold the entrepreneurs.

Apart from indigenous Kerala food, popular food items identified with Kudumbashree and usually showcased at Kudumbashree’s food fests will be served at these premium cafes. These cafes will be set up alongside national highways, important towns and cities, tourist destinations, pilgrim centres and such other locations likely to attract large public gatherings.

Apart from basic infrastructure facilities and waste treatment, the cafes will offer parcel service, catering, online services, differently-abled friendly facilities and extensive parking. Every such premium café will have a minimum seating capacity for 50 and will operate for a minimum of 18 hours.

The advent of premium cafes is expected to improve canteen and catering opportunities for the women involved bringing additional income while helping them attain greater professionalism. It will also ensure increased livelihood opportunities for women at present involved with 288 normal Kudumbashree cafes. Members of Kudumbashree auxiliary members will also benefit from it.

Each premium café will provide livelihood to at least 15 women. Those associated with 1,198 Janakeeya hotels of Kudumbashree can also look up to improved income in the future through these premium cafes.

Roji M. John, MLA, presided over the inaugural function at Angamaly. Benny Behanan MP conducted the first sale. Kudumbashree Mission executive director Jafar Malik explained the project.

