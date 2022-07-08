Kochi

Kudumbashree’s Pink Cafe opened in Ernakulam

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 08, 2022 00:14 IST
In keeping with its decision to empower women by promoting entrepreneurship, the district panchayat in association with the Kudumbashree Mission has set up Pink Cafe, a modern coffee kiosk.

The district-level launch of the project was done by Benny Behanan, MP, at Ezhattumukham, a nature tourism destination, on Thursday. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas presided over the function.

Pink Cafe has a picturesque setting located as it is alongside the river and will feature indigenous food and snacks. The cafe has been set up as a women entrepreneurship allocated by the district panchayat to the Karukutty division.

The cafe will be open between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. The project cost ₹5 lakh out of which ₹3 lakh was allotted by the district panchayat, ₹1.50 lakh as community enterprise fund, ₹30,000 as start-up fund, and ₹20,000 as contributions by Kudumbashree members. Out of this, a loan of ₹1.50 lakh will have to be repaid.

District panchayat vice president Shiny George delivered the keynote address, and Kudumbashree programme manager P.R. Arun explained the project. People’s representatives and officials attended.

