Kudumbashree women take centre stage with record-setting Chavittunatakam performance

December 24, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of 504 members of the Kudumbashree Mission, drawn from 14 blocks in Ernakulam district, participated in a Chavittunatakam performance at the Durbar Hall Ground on Sunday to set a world record.

The Chavittunatakam performance told the story of the Kudumbashree Mission, which was set up 25 years ago under the People’s Plan Campaign. The success of what was launched as a poverty eradication programme aimed at ending intergenerational transmission of poverty and its growth into a women’s empowerment movement was narrated by the women on stage with all the drama that accompanies a Chavittunatakam performance.

Chavittunatakam is a drama form that has a great following in the coastal districts of central Kerala. The performance is often accompanied by loud music and performance on stage by actors, who wear typically colourful and exaggerated costumes to enhance the effect. It has its origins in old Tamil drama that found ready takers in different parts of the State as Malayalam stage arts were till in their infancy.

The Kudumbashree performance also won the World Talent Record. It was organised as part of the campaign to popularise the ongoing National Saras Mela 2023. The Saras Mela is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, till January 1.

The Chavittunatakam was staged under the banner ‘Chuvadi 2023’. Eminent people, comprising both record setters and Chavittunatakam experts, were part of the panel that judged the performance on Sunday, said the organisers of the programme. The participants were trained for a fortnight under Chavittunatakam artiste Raju Natraj.

The Kudumbashree Mission district coordinator T. M. Regina and programme officer Ratheesh Peelikkode were among those who participated in the inauguration and conclusion of the programme. The National Saras Mela 2023 is being orgnaised jointly by the National Rural Livelihood Mission and Kudumbashree Mission, said the organisers.