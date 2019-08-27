Kudumbashree to take up work on 12 houses in North Paravur

The Kudumbashree Mission is set to undertake the construction of 12 houses in North Paravur municipality as part of the second phase of training for its construction groups in the district.

The project is being funded by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative (CSR) for the flood-hit.

“HUDCO has undertaken to sponsor 12 houses each in two worst affected municipalities in Ernakulam and Alappuzha at an estimated investment of ₹5.60 lakh per each house. The foundation stone for one house has already being laid and the all-women crew is set to kick-start the work in the coming week,” said Kudumbashree District Programme Manager V.M. Manjeesh.

Four groups

Four groups split into multiple units will be engaged in the construction of each house, which is expected to be complete in 45 days. Two groups from Edakkattuvayal and Kumbalanghi have now turned independent after having done enough work while for the remaining two groups, the project will mark the second phase of training being imparted by Kudumbashree.

“The group from Edakkattuvayal has already completed 30-odd houses while the one from Kumbalanghi is engaged in the construction of four houses, including three under Mission LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) of the State government for the homeless,” said Mr. Manjeesh.

At present, 31 construction groups are active in the district engaging more than 125 women. They have already constructed 19 houses under Mission LIFE. Besides, they have repaired nearly 20 flood-hit houses while also being engaged in repairing houses of most impoverished families using funds contributed by the Neighbourhood Groups under the Kudumbasree Mission’s Oppam scheme.

In the first phase, Kudumbashree, with the aid of an agency, trained construction groups by undertaking construction of a house in 54 days at a cost of nearly ₹4 lakh.

In comparison, the second phase training is far cheaper as Kudumbashree has to bear only around ₹50,000 per house towards the fee of the mason engaged to train the women.