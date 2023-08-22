HamberMenu
Kudumbashree to run over 100 Onam fairs in Ernakulam

Fairs will be run for a minimum of three days; district fair gets under way on St. Peter’s College ground in the Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency

August 22, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

With the District Kudumbashree Mission set to open Onam fairs across all 102 Community Development Society (CDS) limits, members of the Joint Liability Groups (JLGs), micro enterprises, and Neighbourhood Groups (NHGs) engaged in farming remain optimistic of a reasonably good return during this festival season.

Kudumbashree has also activated its seasonal activity groups which come up with various value-added products for the festival season. Fairs will be run for a minimum of three days and may be extended further. They are being organised in such way that they are wrapped up on the day of Uthradam, on the eve of Onam. The district fair got under way on St. Peter’s College ground in the Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency on Monday. A fair will be opened at the Aluva metro station on Tuesday.

The Kudumbashree’s Onam fairs in the past had on an average generated returns in the region of ₹2 crore. It is hoped that returns from fairs would not drop below that this time either as the crop output has been reasonably good.

“This year, all our fairs will be run in compliance with the green protocol. None of the fairs will feature any disposable items or banned items,” said T.M. Rajeena, district coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission.

The district has 5,752 registered JLGs engaged in cultivation of various crops in over 2,455 hectares. Cultivation of tubers accounts for the largest parcel of land followed by bananas. While 1,359 JLGs are engaged in growing tubers, banana is being cultivated in 1,237 hectares by 445 JLGs.

Among the rest, 275 JLGs are engaged in the cultivation of paddy in nearly 130 hectares and 2,104 JLGs are engaged in growing vegetables on 473 hectares. Another 207 JLGs cultivated other crops on 135 hectares. About 6,500 micro enterprises across the district are also gearing up for the Onam fairs with their products.

“Special meetings were held at the CDS-level on how to operate the fairs in an effective manner and follow transparent accounting procedures. We have introduced coupon system to encourage all NHGs to be part of the fairs and CDSs were given instructions on how to run the system without giving room for criticism,” said Ms. Rajeena.

