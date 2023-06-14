Kudumbashree to roll out self-defence programme for women in Ernakulam

June 14, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Kudumbashree Mission is set to roll out ‘Dheeram’, a project aimed at imparting martial arts-based self-defence training to women with the larger goal of turning it into a source of income for them in the long run, at two gender resource centres shortly.

As a prelude to the districtwise rollout of the programme, two women with martial arts background were given a 25-day residential training running into 200 hours at the Vattiyoorkavu shooting range in Thiruvananthapuram. The training, predominantly Karate, was imparted by Sports Kerala Foundation (SKF), a not-for-profit company for sports promotion under the Directorate of Sports.

Two of these master trainers from the district will impart similar training to 30 women aged between 18 and 35 years drawn from neighbourhood groups at the Kakkanad and Vazhakkulam gender resource centres for a year. Demo classes are already underway, and full-fledged training sessions are likely to be launched in a week.

The very same 200-hour training that was given to the master trainers will be imparted to the women across a year with three-hour sessions to be held on Saturdays and Sundays. “The idea is to instill self-confidence among women and empowering them to fight and fend off gender-based atrocities. Unlike the present generation of girls who have opportunities to undergo martial arts training right from the school level, these women hardly had any such opportunity. The project aims at addressing this shortcoming,” said Shine T. Money, District Programme Manager (Gender), Kudumbashree.

On completion of the year-long training, the 30 women from the district will, in turn, train other members of the neighbourhood groups, Kudumbashree auxiliary groups, and Kudumbashree Bala Sabhas, with each of them to be put in charge of multiple local bodies in the district. The training will be open to healthy women of all age groups.

The 30 women will also have the opportunity to register micro enterprises offering martial arts training under the Kudumbashree Mission thus turning their skills into an income-generation source. Not less than 450 women will have this opportunity across the State.

