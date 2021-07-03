Kudumbashree to roll out largest livelihood support programme for tribes in Ernakulam

Nearly 60 members to benefit with an approximate individual allocation of ₹30,000

With the second wave of the pandemic showing signs of subsiding, the Kudumbashree District Mission is all set to roll out its biggest ever project for the tribal community in Kuttampuzha panchayat in Ernakulam district.

At an allocation of ₹16 lakh, the animal husbandry project, Aadugramam (goat grazing), is the Kudumbashree’s largest ever for livelihood support for the tribal community in the district. The fund has already been allocated, and the project was delayed initially by the model code of conduct ahead of the Assembly elections and then by the second wave of the pandemic.

“The project is meant for Muthuvan and Mannaan tribal communities in Kuttampuzha. We have already completed training for the beneficiaries. With an approximate individual allocation of ₹30,000, nearly 60 members from the communities will benefit. There will be no direct cash transfer, but rather each beneficiary will be given three goats though the number depends on the weight,” said Ponni Kannan, district programme manager, Kudumbashree Tribal Development Project.

While cage for goats was also proposed under the project, the idea was dropped after it was found that it will restrict the number of allocation of goats, and the beneficiaries evinced interest in their indigenous cages made of bamboo.

“An agreement will be entered into with the beneficiaries based on a set of guidelines. There will be periodic monitoring, and the beneficiaries are not allowed to sell the goats for the first two years, as it has been widely found that in similar projects, the gullible beneficiaries are often exploited by unscrupulous elements who appropriate the animals for negligible price. However, as the goats procreate they will be free to transact the newborn kids,” said Ms. Kannan. The beneficiaries, however, will be free to sell milk through avenues they find fit.

In the second stage, Kudumbashree proposes to help the beneficiaries market value-added products like organic manure generated under the project.