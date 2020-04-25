Kudumbashree to resume food delivery through apps

The Kudumbashree Mission in Ernakulam district has plans to restart door delivery of food products prepared by its women entrepreneurs through online food delivery apps after lockdown restrictions are eased.

The discussions for resuming the services were active when the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24.

“We were almost ready to resume operations when the restrictions came into effect. Plans are ready to resume door delivery of food items after the situation turns normal,” said T.P. Geevarghese, district co-ordinator of the Mission.

The delivery service through online food delivery aggregators was launched by the Mission on an experimental basis in November last year. However, it was stopped after two weeks following a dip in orders and certain technical issues. “We were competing with leading food outlets available on online platforms. The sales were good in the initial days, but it went down after two weeks. We learnt the need to scale up marketing and launch campaigns to popularise the service among customers,” he said.

Centralised units

Food was prepared from three centralised units under the Mission at Vyttila, Infopark and Kalamassery. The menu included two breakfast items, meals and biryani for lunch, and chapatti with curry for dinner.

Mr. Geevarghese said the Mission planned to expand the menu and there would be changes in the packing and listing of food items.