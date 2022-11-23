Kudumbashree to kick-start campaign against gender violence in Ernakulam

November 23, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kudumbashree Mission is set to kick-start a month-long campaign against gender-based violence in Ernakulam district on Friday.

The campaign is part of the project under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. The Kudumbashree Mission is the nodal agency for the campaign that will last till December 23.

A slew of programmes are set to be held as part of the campaign. In the first week, neighbourhood group-level campaigns and discussions will be held to help identify gender-based violence considering how perpetrators and victims alike are often ignorant of it.

Poster campaigns and other awareness programmes will follow in the second week. In the ensuing weeks, various departments and organisations will also be roped in for furthering the cause.

“We are planning rallies, debates, screening of films and documentaries, night walks, poster exhibition, and many such programmes as part of the campaign. The programmes will be held at various levels, including neighbourhood groups, area development societies, community development societies, and panchayats. The goal is to maximise the reach of the message against gender-based violence,” said Shine T. Money, District Programme Manager (Gender), Kudumbashree Mission.

The campaign assumes significance considering that quite a large number of cases involving gender-based violence are being reported across the district.

“The number will be quite substantial if the cases being reported with various agencies are to be clubbed together and not just the ones reported with our gender resource centres,” said Mr. Money.

The Kudumbashree runs 95 gender resource centres in panchayats in the district. This is in addition to the district-level gender helpdesk, Snehitha, in Kakkanad, and its sub centre in Perumbavoor.

The Kudumbashree employs 36 community counsellors who are put in charge of three gender resource centres each.