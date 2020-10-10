Kudumbashree to hold week-long online fair

KOCHI

10 October 2020 01:21 IST

To showcase full array of products

Not prepared to be bogged down by the hurdles posed by the raging pandemic, the district Kudumbashree Mission is set to organise a week-long social fair, one of its flagship annual events, on multiple digital platforms from Saturday.

Organised by its 92 Gender Resource Centres, the event was introduced last year and was a resounding success. Among other things, it showcases the full array of products, services, and projects being run by Kudumbashree through its Neighbourhood Groups (NHGs).

“Rather than organising it as a social fair, this time around we have conceived it as social fair with social distancing by taking it to digital platforms. The slew of events to be organised in this connection will be streamed over our YouTube channel and through Google Meet sessions besides making use of Google Forms and WhatsApp,” said Shine T. Money, district programme manager, Gender, Kudumbashree.

Training has been imparted to NHG members to familiarise themselves with the digital platforms. There will be interactive webinars on various projects being run by Kudumbashree aimed at helping out NHG members affected by the pandemic.

Besides, cultural events, both live and recorded, will be streamed in the evenings all through the fair.

Cookery shows, quiz competitions, selfie contests and fancy dress contests for members of Balasabhas are some of the programmes scheduled as part of the event.