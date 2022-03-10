Kudumbashree to bring out crime maps in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Initiative to track atrocities against women in 14 panchayats and devise ways to prevent them

A comprehensive crime mapping to identify and mark black spots for women in 14 panchayats by over 40,000 neighbourhood group (NHG) members of the Kudumbashree Mission will get under way in Ernakulam district in about a month.

The week-long survey to collect feedback from Kudumbashree members from 14 community development societies (CDSs) in as many panchayats on atrocities they have faced is set to begin on March 20. A meeting of all 14 panchayat presidents chaired by the district panchayat president as a prelude to the project was held recently, and a meeting of other stakeholders will be held shortly.

The project marks the launch of a slew of programmes being implemented by the District Kudumbashree Mission coinciding with International Women’s Day

“The vulnerable spots for women identified in every ward of a panchayat will be mapped as part of the initiative. It will be further expanded with inputs from social activists and men in the wards before preparing panchayat-level maps. A resistance movement will be then evolved to address the issues by roping in various departments, agencies, and organisations,” said Shine T. Money, district programme manager (gender), Kudumbashree Mission.

The survey ahead of crime mapping will entail seven different questionnaires on six types of atrocities against women - mental, physical, verbal, sexual, cultural, and social. There will be two questionnaires for sexual atrocities and one each for atrocities perpetrated within the family and outside. Each questionnaire will figure on an average 15 questions. Questions will seek to know the type of atrocities, perpetrators, places where they took place, and victims’ reaction.

Participants in the survey with smartphones can submit feedback in Google forms, while others can submit it in the printed format, which will be uploaded to the Google Form by resource persons. Nearly 200 resource persons will be engaged, two each at the CDS level and one at the level of the Area Development Society.

“Initially, Kudumbashree members will have an orientation session to help them understand what constitutes an atrocity. The programme will be eventually expanded to cover the entire district,” said Mr. Money.

In the past, Kudumbashree members had done crime mapping across 70 panchayats in the State on a pilot basis in the wake of the Nirbhaya episode, leading to the creation of the Snehitha gender help desk.