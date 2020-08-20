Kochi

Kudumbashree takes up disinfection work

The first lot of Kudumbashree workers has trained with health officials in disinfecting offices, homes, and vehicles.

The team under the Community Development Society (CDS), Eloor, began its campaign by disinfecting the civil station premises on Wednesday.

Their services can be accessed by calling on: 7012890232.

