Kudumbashree set to declare women’s rights

White flags with the Kudumbashree emblem will be symbolic of the declaration of rights by women on Sunday.

KOCHI

08 March 2020 08:29 IST

50 lakh flags to be installed across State

Nearly three lakh flags will flutter across the district on International Women’s Day on Sunday, with Kudumbashree members choosing to celebrate the day dedicated to them in a unique manner.

The white flag with the Kudumbashree emblem and a quote on Women’s Day will be symbolic of the declaration of rights by women. Each member of over 28,000 neighbourhood groups in the district has been asked to mount a flag in the respective locality.

“The Kudumbashree Mission has been carrying out an activity module related to gender justice and equality, which is now almost over. Since it coincides with Women’s Day, we decided to club the occasions and mark it by installing flags as a symbol of the declaration of rights,” said Shine T. Money, district programme manager, Gender, Kudumbashree District Mission.

The programme is held across the State and will witness nearly 50 lakh flags.

The district mission chose to hold Women’s Day celebrations by organising an event at Kalamassery on Saturday. “Chairpersons of all the 101 Community Development Societies in the district, who were the first to be elected after a unified bylaw of the Kudumbashree came into force in 2008, were honoured at the function,” said Mr. Money.