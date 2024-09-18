Kudumbashree rakes in ₹3.55 crore through Onam fairs in Ernakulam

The district Kudumbashree Mission fairs have raked in ₹3.55 crore this Onam compared to ₹3.30 crore last year. The Mission ran almost double the number of fairs across rural and urban local bodies in Ernakulam this festival season as part of a protracted market intervention initiative to rein in prices of essential commodities.

As many as 200 fairs were held in 102 Community Development Societies (CDSs) across 82 grama panchayats, 13 municipalities, and the Kochi Corporation. Two fairs each were held in all CDSs except in four where only one fair each was held. This was in addition to a district-level fair at the Collectorate ground. Around 5,000 Kudumbashree entrepreneurs, part of both the joint liability groups and micro enterprises, were part of the fairs.

The fairs were held for a minimum of three days till Thiruvonam eve, while some CDSs operated fairs for four days.

“We felt a shift in consumers from brands of multinational corporations, which was in vogue for a while, to more indigenous products. They seem trust the products of our entrepreneurs, going by their enquiries at our stalls,” said T.M. Rajeena, district coordinator of the Kudumbashree Mission.

The festive season also marked the progress being made by the Mission in flower farming. Marigold grown on about 40 acres by joint liability groups was made available in the market.

The fairs marketed the products of activity groups, which are usually activated during festivals. Another highlight of Onam fairs this year was the branding of Kudumbsharee’s ‘sharkaravaratti’ and chips as ‘Fresh Bites’.

Kudumbashree entrepreneurs also benefited from the various fairs held in the district during the festival season. The Mission ran its food courts and stalls at various fests, including the second edition of the Kalamassery Agricultural Festival.

