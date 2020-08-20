Kudumbashree project to bail out pandemic-hit micro enterprises

Kits of essential commodities to be distributed to over 3 lakh members during Onam

The District Kudumbashree Mission has kick-started a campaign, ‘Karuthal’, to bail out its 4,000-odd micro enterprises hit hard by the pandemic and the prolonged lockdown.

Under the project, Kudumbashree plans to distribute kits worth ₹500 of essential commodities produced by micro enterprises to more than three lakh members spread over 26,000 Neighbourhood Groups (NHGs) in 101 Community Development Societies (CDSs) in the district this Onam. The beneficiaries need not pay for the kits upfront and only out of the collective thrift fund of NHGs over a period of 20 weeks.

“The project is viewed as a win-win situation both for micro enterprises and NHG members. While it will generate a market for micro enterprises, which were almost on shutdown mode during the lockdown, Kudumbashree members will get essential items to celebrate the festival without incurring any burden. We are targeting sales worth around ₹3 crore through the project,” said Rajeena T.M, assistant district mission coordinator.

Some CDSs have already launched the project, while more are in the process of starting it. CDSs have been given discretionary powers to decide the contents of the kits. However, explicit direction has been given that no single product in the kit should be priced more than ₹50, to avoid a situation where the kits are made up of too few items.

“Even members who were not into micro enterprises can avail of assistance from the collective loan of ₹5 lakh made available to all CDSs to launch production and thus benefit from the project during this festive season,” said Ms. Rajeena.

Micro enterprises are also expected to benefit from the Kudumbashree’s decision to focus on own products in Onam markets to be run for three days leading up to the festival in every 101 CDS, unlike in the past when they also featured products from outside agencies.

Products made by activity groups of the Kudumbashree and micro enterprises and vegetables cultivated by Joint Liability Groups will be showcased at Onam markets. “Besides, we are planning to organise one district-level market for door-delivery of kits of varying prices and contents against pre-orders to overcome people’s anxiety to visit shops during the pandemic,” said Ms. Rajeena.