Kudumbashree Mission set to scale up entrepreneurial ventures

The Kudumbashree Mission proposes to set up a sustainable entrepreneurship model in the State by scaling up the existing enterprises with greater growth potential.

Sevika Garments, which was launched by an eight-member group of Micro Enterprises Consultants (MECs) in Vadavucode block panchayat in Ernakulam under the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) on Saturday, is expected to be a harbinger of the Kudumbashree’s more ambitious entrepreneurship plans.

SVEP was launched on a pilot basis in Vadavucode block and Parakkod block in Pathanamthitta under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission with the combined Central and State assistance running into ₹5.50 crore in 2017. The aim was to eradicate rural poverty by harnessing entrepreneurial skills. Since then, the programme has been rolled out in 23 more blocks across the State with an average number of MECs of 25 in each block

“The programme was supposed to run for only four years by which time 2,134 enterprises were created at Vadavucode. Thereafter, to keep the entrepreneurial culture thriving, a feasibility study was conducted to identify enterprises with greater growth potential. It was found that there were around 200 stitching and garment units in the block, and eight out of the 17 MECs evinced interest in setting up a garment unit for doing both wholesale and retail businesses on a large scale by procuring dress and cloth materials in bulk from outside the State without intermediaries,” said Anishkumar M.S., State programme manager, SVEP, Kudumbashree Mission.

The project received the approval of the State government under a special livelihood package entailing a financial assistance of ₹2.50 crore of which ₹50 lakh has been granted as working capital advance to the MEC group. The garment unit, christened Sevika Garments, has been set up in a space allocated by the local body near the Puthencruz bus stand. It is likely to help small stitching and garment units in the block through procurement at a reasonable price, while the volume of sale and margins is supposed to keep Sevika Garments going as well.

It has been introduced as an emulative model for entrepreneurs from other blocks where SVEP is under way, and that has thrown up a variety of ideas since then. “MECs from other blocks can come up with similar business plans. It is also in tune with the Kudumbashree’s goal of scaling up enterprises to a bigger level,” said Myna Umaiban, public relations officer, Kudumbashree.

The State government may further enhance assistance for such initiatives under the special livelihood package in the future depending on the feasibility of the proposals.