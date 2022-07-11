Kudumbashree members to join farming activities

‘Poli’ aims at increasing cultivable area

‘Poli’ aims at increasing cultivable area

A total of 25,000 women from Kudumbashree groups will participate in a programme to cultivate vegetables ahead of Onam in Vypeen constituency.

The programme, ‘Poli’, was inaugurated by K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA, on Monday, said a press release. The Agri-Neutri programme has drawn interest from a large number of people. Kudumbashree members from all the eight panchayats in the constituency will participate in the programme, the release added.

The programme aims at increasing cultivable area using the network of Kudumbashree groups. A total of 2,363 neighbourhood groups will be active in farming activities in the coming days. The groups have been asked to identify lands to the extent of at least 10 cents for the cultivation of various crops.

Use of grow bags will be encouraged in areas having waterlogging issues. Mr. Unnikrishnan said around 7.5 lakh grow bags would be made available for the programme. He added that the best groups would be recognised through the District Kudumbashree Mission.