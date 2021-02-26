Kudumbashree members take up course in new media

Kudumbashree has forayed into journalism by joining hands with the Kerala Media Academy.
The first batch of 12 members have completed their journalism training course. The 10-day course covered topics including videography, video editing, photography, and photo editing.
The training for the second batch of 17 members will get under way on Friday.
The course aims at training Kudumbashree members in new media and help them earn a livelihood using their acquired skills. Plans are afoot to give further training to the interested members who have completed the course.
District Collector S. Suhas gave away the certificates to the participants of the first batch. The course was launched by Academy chairman R.S. Babu on February 15.
Academy executive committee member N.P. Chandrasekharan presided over the convocation ceremony. Kudumbashree executive director and Information and Public Relations Department director S. Harikishore, academy secretary Chandrahasan Vaduthala, Academy Institute of Communication director M. Sankar, K. Hemalatha, course coordinator K. Ajith, instructor M.G. Biju, and Kudumbashree representative Asha Panicker were present.
