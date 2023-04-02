Kudumbashree members recall how the Mission changed their lives

April 02, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kudumbashree Mission has touched their lives in ways they did not ever imagine it would. It helped them metamorphose into persons entrusted with a mission to help women overcome poverty and lift them up in social achievement and status. “If it was not for the Kudumbashree membership, I would have remained a homemaker, doing small jobs and raising my family,” said Beena Mahesan, a former Kudumbashree Community Development Society (CDS) chairperson.

She was among several speakers who recalled their experience with the Mission over the last 25 years at a seminar organised on Sunday on the sidelines of ‘Ente Keralam’ at Marine Drive in the city.

Jibi Varghese, a former CDS chairperson, spoke of the impact Kudumbashree had on the economic lives of her neighbourhood. She said Kudumbashree had helped women utilise the resources available locally for the economic uplift of people.

She said Kudumbashree enterprises should take the next step forward and make themselves competitive like big brands while trying to keep costs down. She added that the members must explore technology-based options and venture into areas such as home tuitions and tourism.

Ms. Mahesan said she had not known what to expect when she joined the Kudumbashree group. But it had transformed her and even helped her children groom their careers. She said the support she enjoyed from fellow members of the Mission was a great help in times of despair. She has visited other States with the Mission’s message, urging women there to form Kudumbashree-like units.