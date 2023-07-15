Kudumbashree loan fraud: seven cases registered in two city police stations

July 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The number of cases registered in connection with the alleged Kudumbashree loan fraud has risen to seven with six cases being registered by the Palluruthy police and one by the Mattancherry police.

While all the six cases registered by the Palluruthy police had the same two accused, the one registered recently by the Mattancherry police had three different accused. A special team led by K.R. Manoj, Assistant Commissioner, Mattancherry, probing the cases had already arrested the two accused – Deepa Joy, 41, and Nisha Jagadeesh, 41 – in the cases registered by the Palluruthy police.

“We had returned the custody of the two accused after getting their custody for four days last Monday. The likely involvement of more accused would be known as the ongoing probe progresses,” said Mr. Manoj.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mattancherry police have identified the three accused but are in the process of collecting documental evidence before moving in to arrest them. All the accused had, however, pulled off the fraud adopting the same modus operandi.

“They created fake neighbourhood groups [NHGs] by forging documents and illegally exploiting the credentials of Kudumbashree members to take loans available to NHGs by banks. Thus, they had formed seven such fake NHGs with separate cases being now registered for each,” said Mattancherry police sources. With NHGs eligible for linkage loans of up to ₹20 lakh, the fraud may well exceed ₹1 crore.

So far, the alleged scam had been detected in three West Kochi divisions -Kadebhagam (division 13), Nambyapuram (division 20), and Mattancherry (division 5) – of the Kochi Corporation, triggering concerns that rot may have spread to even more divisions.

“Till now, 15 Kudumbashree members in Mattancherry have received the attachment notices for a loan running into ₹8 lakh of which they had no clue. I have lodged a complaint with the police demanding a probe on their petitions. In fact, the accused had approached the victims when the irregularity first came to light and had promised them to clear it within three months. The victims were under the impression that the dues had been cleared when they received the second notice,” said Deputy Mayor and Mattancherry division councillor K.A. Ansiya.

Similarly, Kadebhagam division councillor V.A. Sreejith and Nambyapuram division councillor P.S. Viju had also petitioned the police after they realised to their shock that the accused had even forged their office seals and signatures to pull off the alleged fraud.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.