Kudumbashree launches reading group in Ernakulam

January 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Former college teacher T.J. Joseph inaugurating the Kudumbashree’s district reading group in Kochi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement 

The district level inauguration of the Kudumbashree’s reading group was done by T.J. Joseph, writer and former professor of Newman College, Thodupuzha, whose palm was chopped off by fundamentalists. 

The purpose of the reading group is to promote reading among Kudumbashree members, improve their knowledge, and to make them capable of writing against patriarchal narratives. 

Mr. Joseph said reading about others’ life experiences would help surmount the challenges posed by life. Women should see reading as a means to garner strength. Strength attained by own efforts would earn them a place in society, he said. Kudumbashree district mission coordinator M.B. Preethi presided over the meeting.

