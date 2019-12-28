Kudumbashree launches cloth bags

Suma, a Kudumbasrhee member from Edathala panchayat, keeps her fingers crossed as the State-wide ban on single-use plastic products is set to kick in from New Year.

For, the fortunes of her micro stitching unit depends to a large extent on the cloth bags being promoted by Kudumbashree Mission under its project “Pacha”.

Having incurred a debt for buying her sewing machine, Suma pins her hope on the project to make sure that debt does not turn bad. “I have readied over 100 bags anticipating demand though I haven’t got any major order yet. I hope things will change once the plastic carry bags go out of use next month,” she said on the sidelines of an exhibition-cum-sale fair organised by Kudumbashree at the civil station to showcase the cloth bags.

So far, nearly 250 units for making cloth bags have been set up across the district employing over 600 women.

No fewer than 10 units have been set up in each of the 14 block panchayats. “Bags priced between ₹3 and ₹150 are in offer. The immediate target is to replace the plastic carry bags in shops and super markets. We are expecting to get a fair idea about the demand and revenue generation from next month,” said T.P. Geevarghese, district mission coordinator, Kudumbashree.

A pilot study at a Kudumbashree outlet at Peedika in Kuttampuzha panchayat alone showed that around 60 bags were being sold a day.

The numbers could be in the hundreds in shopping-heavy areas like the Kochi Corporation limits. Kudumbashree is hoping for a revenue of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 a month for the members of the units under the project.

While Kudumbashree offered the members training, investment for buying sewing machines was borne by each units comprising three to five members. Plans are afoot to promote the bags through local bodies under the project, which was the brainchild of District Collector S. Suhas.