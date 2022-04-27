Kudumbashree implements projects worth ₹33 crore in Ernakulam

114 Janakiya Hotels, 747 group enterprises, Pink Cafes among initiatives

The Kudumbashree Mission has implemented projects worth more than ₹33 crore in Ernakulam district in the last financial year. The works included interest subsidy for 2,363 Kudumbashree units. Grants to match the subsidy and revolving funds for the units involved an expenditure of around ₹12.92 crore.

The Kudumbashree Mission also saw the completion of elections of office-bearers for the three-tier organisation last year. The elections to the Community and Area Development Societies and Neighbourhood Groups had been briefly put off due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic.

The agency has also been providing financial support for small enterprises. A total of 2,621 individual enterprises were supported using the funds allotted for COVID-19 time activities. A total of 747 group enterprises were also established last year, said a communication from the district administration here.

The Kudumbashree Mission also saw the launch of 114 Janakiya Hotels (people's hotels) even as job training courses are under way as part of the skill acquisition programme under the mission. A total of ₹6.13 crore was utilised for these programmes and more than ₹8.33 crore was spent on launching new enterprises.

The Kudumbashree Mission has also been supporting various women's organisations under it for marketing. Monthly markets, markets during festive seasons, online markets and Pink Cafes are some of the initiatives that have been undertaken so far.

The district Kudumbashree Mission also spent more than ₹7.66 lakh on developmental activities among the Scheduled Caste community. These works included education, job training and skill development and physical education.

Social welfare activities undertaken by the Kudumbashree Mission included arts and sports fests for differently abled children and gender development programmes. ‘Snehitha’ programme to help women facing domestic violence, counselling, campaign against dowry, family life education and establishment of gender clubs in schools and other educational institutions have been part of the programmes being implemented by the Mission.